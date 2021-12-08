EREMIA, Michael John

Michael John Eremia passed away on November 18, 2021 at the age of 93 in Detroit, Michigan where he was born on October 6, 1928 to parents Anna and Jovan Eremia.

Michael attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit and then Wayne State University. In 1955, Michael graduated with Honors from the University of California, Berkeley and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Psychiatric Social Work in 1965. Michael worked for the Napa County Welfare Department where he met his wife Karon (Dahlman). In 1967, Michael and his wife relocated to Goleta and had two sons, Alexander and Eric. In 1971, Michael opened a successful private practice as a Licensed Marriage and Family Counselor and Licensed Psychiatric Social Worker on Hollister Road in Goleta. Michael wrote and broadcast 75 radio scripts dealing with family and mental health issues for THE WORD, a nationally syndicated radio show with affiliates in New Zealand and Australia. Michael lived in the Santa Barbara area for over 30 years where he served the community and was an avid supporter of youth athletics. His loving wife Karon passed away in 1993.

In 1998, Michael reconnected with his girlfriend from college and in 1999 he retired and married Mary (Thompson) Dziuba. Michael and Mary enjoyed a wonderful 22-year marriage as snowbirds splitting time between homes in Palm Beach County Florida and Michigan.

Michael was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a student of history and an endless source of wisdom for all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Mary, her children Nancy Schuler and Dr. John Dziuba of Michigan; his sons Alex (Spouse – Christine) of Boca Raton, FL and Eric (Spouse -Tracey) of Savannah, TN; his four grandchildren Sean, Bradi, Kyle and Ryan; sister-in-law Carrol Mills of Martinez, California, and his niece Lori Simmons of San Anselmo, California.