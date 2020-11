12/20/1977 – 11/11/2006

Cowboys gathered ’round the fire

After a full day’s ride.

Staring ahead as the sun went down

While the flames began to subside.

All accounted except for one

Who didn’t make it through.

The mood was somber while all settled in

To accept the devil’s due.

They’ll remember his name

As long as they live

And tell the tales again.

About how life is short, but worth the ride

Right up to the very end.

Love you Eric. Mom, Dad, Sabrina and Clayton.