ERICKSON, Cherie

On the morning of June 15th Cherie Erickson passed away at the age of 67 and heaven gained a beautiful soul. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on July 23, 1952 to Richard and Beverley Erickson.

Her passion for being outdoors and adventures lead her to live in places like Lake Tahoe and Maui before returning to Santa Barbara where the family moved when she was in high school graduating from San Marcos.

Because of her love to travel it is no surprise that she owned and operated International Travel of Santa Barbara for 35 years.

When she met and married the love of her life Bill Ritchie, they spent the last 22 years traveling and exploring the world. If they were not off on another adventure you would find them out at the islands for some diving and exploring the caves on their kayaks.

When home they loved movies and you would find Cherie in the kitchen making one of her signature dishes or sauces to go with the lobsters they caught.

She also had a passion for wild animals. There are a lot of racoons that are going to miss their momma.

A Celebration of Life will be planned, but due to Covid 19, no date at this time.