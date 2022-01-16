Eringer’s column misleading

Re: “COVID chicanery, part 2,” The Investigator column by Robert Eringer, News-Press, Jan. 9.

The News-Press continues to print information about the current COVID-19 pandemic that I think is very damaging to the general public.

Your recent editorial by Robert Eringer casts doubt and undermines the COVID-19 vaccine guidance by our medical people who are trying to help us through this health crisis. Your article quotes an extreme minority opinion about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine that has been given to hundreds of millions of people all over the world and has been shown to save lives and to keep people from needing hospitalization.

I wonder how our local hospital staff would respond to your commentary? Why didn’t you quote the many local doctors and nurses that treat COVID-19 patients to hear what they have to say?

We are in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime, horrible, worldwide pandemic, and you are publishing misleading, even false and damaging information to the general public about medical information that your writer knows nothing about. The writer of your editorial, Mr. Eringer, has in the past admitted that he is even vaccinated.

Why are you publishing information that confuses and puts in doubt the only tool we have to mitigate this pandemic that continues to kill hundreds of thousands of people?

Vaccines have been shown to stop a long history of killer diseases like smallpox, chicken pox, polio, etc. What purpose do you serve by trying to convince people not to get vaccinated? What you are doing is damaging to your community and to our nation while in the midst of a national crisis.

Please stop your onslaught of misinformation and slander of our medical community and help instead of impeding our fight to end this health crisis.

Tim Gorham

Santa Ynez