Errors in coverage of Standup Santa Barbara

Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Michael Huang, a physician from Roseville, discuss COVID-19 during an evening event for Standup Santa Barbara.

Thank you for your coverage of the Standup Santa Barbara and Unity Project rally last weekend, featuring esteemed former Santa Barbara resident, Dr. Robert Malone, and Steve Kirsch, inventor, CEO and entrepreneur. Unfortunately, there were many glaring errors, and a seeming effort to diminish and perhaps discredit Dr. Malone, and the movement that brought him here.

There were two events that took place, and the fireside chat picture was from the evening fundraiser for Standup Santa Barbara, not the daytime rally at Chase Palm Park.

This picture included Dr. Michael Huang, a physician from Roseville, near Sacramento, who is now also running for the Senate. He joined Dr. Malone to describe the disturbing experiences he has had since COVID began. Having been originally from China, he could not help but see the blatant takeover of the health care system by bureaucrats, the censorship of early treatments and the almost impossible task of giving medical exemptions for the experimental gene “therapy” injections.

He shared the threats and fines that had been levied against him simply because he wanted to practice medicine in a free country according to what he thought was right according to his expertise.

Dr. Malone is not simply a “self-described” vaccine expert, but a world-renowned vaccine expert, and the actual co-developer of mRNA technology. He is also the president of the 17,000-member Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists, and chief medical and regulatory officer of The Unity Project.

Although the writer gave glowing coverage of Dr. Henning Ansorg, the Santa Barbara County public health officer, and the CDC, as well as the gene “therapy” injections, she also repeated untruths about Dr. Malone, such as that he was spreading debunked or misleading information about COVID, and the “vaccines” without any evidence to confirm that claim. It’s as if repeating something already heard makes it a fact. This is where true journalism comes into play.

If we want real facts, the author would need to research and divulge independent information that is not already “approved” by the corporate media, mainstream doctors and the CDC, who now are all walking in lockstep together.

Regarding Dr. Ansorg, he makes claims that are not backed up by any independent science. Saying the “vaccines” are perfectly safe and effective is disingenuous. One only needs to do their own research into the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, or VAERS, to see for themselves that the government data shows these injections have actually caused millions of adverse reactions, many serious, and also have caused thousands of deaths.

Regarding myocarditis, Dr. Ansorg’s claims are again based on fabrications. The reality is that 50% of people who develop myocarditis are dead within five years, as the heart muscle is a non-repairing organ.

Adding Dr. Malone’s and Dr. Huang’s websites and information would have made this article more balanced, and feel less like a propaganda piece for the CDC.

To be truly safe, it is crucial to determine if the people and groups pushing a treatment are financially benefiting from this treatment in order to determine if it is really in one’s best interest, and not just theirs.

Lisa Ostendorf

Santa Barbara