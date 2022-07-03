ESBENSHADE, John Fowler, Dr.

It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. John Fowler Esbenshade announce his passing on June 18, 2022. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family, brother and sister, nieces and nephews, children Anne, Claire and Lief, and grandchildren Lilly and Helen.

John was a dedicated pediatrician in the Dallas and Salem area for many years, and delighted in watching his grandchildren grow since his retirement, checking their growth charts and milestones. He spent his childhood in California, graduated from Stanford University and attended medical school in Belgium.

He loved fly fishing and the skill of tying his own flies, gardening beautiful roses and spending time with fellow stamp collectors. His family share many happy memories at the Dallas family home, in the great outdoors skiing, hiking and camping, sailing the Santa Barbara Channel, and watching sunsets on the Oregon coast. He enjoyed Hope Ranch Beach from the age of 10, sharing many long walks and days surfing there with his treasured Yater longboard. John was an avid Ham Radio operator since his youth, winning the DXCC award and greatly enjoying the International Islands on the Air competition with his brother on Rottnest Island off Perth, Western Australia.

A memorial gathering is being planned for later in the year.

