Escape from New York — or is it?

Editor’s note: This concludes columnist Brent E. Zepke’s series “Escape from New York.”

Mark Walker, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, specified the roles judges play in trials.

Judges:

— Preside over the proceedings and see that order is maintained.

— Determine whether any of the evidence that the parties want to use is illegal or improper.

— Give the jury the law that applies to the case and the standards that they must use to decide the case. Judges do this before the jury begins its deliberations about the facts of the case.

In addition, in a bench trial, the judge must also determine the facts and decide the case.

And in all cases, the judge is to sentence convicted criminal defendants.

Sadly, however, sometimes these roles are abused.

For example, federal Judge Lewis Kaplan, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, ruled in the case of the writer E. Jean Carroll suing former President Donald Trump for allegedly raping her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman store even though much like Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Judge Kavanaugh of a similar act, Ms. Carroll does not remember the day, month or year, or why she did not tell the store or the police. How can any defendant prove that they were not even there for an unknown day 30 years ago?

Ms. Carroll testified that she went into the dressing room with Mr. Trump to watch him, yes him, try on the lingerie he was considering for Marla Maples. Really? Is she aware of their size differences?

Judge Kaplan’s permitting other women to testify about unsubstantiated other acts is “improper” for the same reason that introducing at a rape trial that the victim was a prostitute: the trial is about one alleged act and not about allegations of a person’s entire history.

The judge also barred the defense from introducing that Ms. Carroll’s deposition testimony was that no one was financing her litigation, but later she said Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, was financing it. This evidence was clearly admissible as proof of her lack of credibility.

This is a civil case, meaning the remedy sought is “money,” Or is it? Ms. Carroll exchanged emails in 2019 with a friend where they discussed a “scheme” to keep President Trump from being re-elected.

In another New York case, Judge Meechan is permitting District Attorney Alvin Bragg to continue to pursue an allegation of election fraud despite the former commissioner of the Federal Elections Commission, Hans von Spakovsky, saying “No local state prosecutor has the authority to enforce federal campaign crimes” and “But the prosecutor is counting on that he’s in Manhattan, one of the most liberal jurisdictions in the country.” Is it only in New York, where politics triumphs over the law?

Not really. For example, there’s the recent case of Dominion v. Fox in the Delaware Superior Court of New Castle County (where I used to live), which is not to be confused with the Delaware Chancery Court that has earned a good reputation for its handling of corporate matters.

For Dominion to win its filed a defamation case against the Fox New Channel and its contributors for their stories about the 2020 election, the law indicates they have to prove:

— The defendant made a statement that is considered defamatory.

— The statement was published, meaning communicated to others.

— The statement was false.

and that it caused financial injury.

Dominion could prove that Fox made, and communicated, statements that could be considered defamatory. But could they prove that these statements were false?

However, Judge Eric M. Davis, appointed by Democratic Gov. Jack Markell, apparently became worried that former President Trump’s claim of election fraud might have been true. Judge Davis also may have recognize Fox’s claim that the network only repeated what others said, as did other networks.

The judge violated rule 3 on the list by taking the factual decision away from the jury by ruling pre-trial that there was no election fraud. This meant the judge could prevent Fox from raising the defense that their statements were not “false.”

Alan Dershowitz, a retired Harvard law professor and a Democrat, said “The judge made error, after error, after error. For example, he made a ‘finding,’ a finding that the election was fair. 40 million Americans disagree with him. That should have been left up to the jury not to him. The judge basically said he believes CNN over Fox and that’s not a job of the judge.”

Dr. Dershowitz continued “‘It was the settlement that should never have happened.”

Dominion wasn’t hurt. And it would have been very hard for the company to prove any damages. The judgment to make a deal was not based on cost-benefit financial analysis. Something else had to have been involved. (emphasis added).

For some prosecutors and judges, Is that “something else” Donald J. Trump?

For example, Judge Beryl Howell — appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama to the federal court in D.C., which is in charge of the Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutions — ordered Mr. Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, to give his Trump “attorney-client” files to her for her to review “in-camera,” meaning for her eyes only. The judge then turned them over to the special prosecutor Jack Smith for his use as he seeks to establish charges against Mr. Trump for mishandling of files. What happened to the “attorney-client” privilege?

Maybe “Escape from New York” Is not really about that geographic space, but about escaping from the political ideology that, to some members of a particular political party, appears to be more important than our Constitution, laws and legal rules.

In the words of Ms. Carroll, is there a “scheme” to keep Donald J. Trump from being re-elected?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”