Escape from New York: the judge

COURTESY PHOTO

Editor’s note: This is the third in columnist Brent E. Zepke’s series on Donald Trump.

“The court finds” is a familiar phrase to everybody involved in court decisions. But is it too familiar, meaning that everyone just accepts it rather than wonder if it is used to obfuscate that a “court” never has, nor ever will, make any decisions. Why?

A “court” is defined as “A tribunal presided over by a judge,” so the phrase that a “court finds” really means a “judge finds.” But do judges really “find” their holdings?

To “find” is to “discover or perceive by chance or unexpectantly.” Hopefully judges are not indicating that they “discover or perceive by chance” their holding, but rather determine them from the facts and testimony presented in their courts.

For judges to “unexpectedly” find something, they must begin with “expectations” that may indicate prejudices that may influence their rulings. For example, in my first appearance in my first case representing Hercules, federal Judge Schwartz, by asking me “Why do all Hercules employees lie?” indicated that he “expected” my witnesses to lie.

I found it difficult to begin a trial with a judge’s expectations from a case before my time that had people not involved in my case or even still employed by my client. To his credit, after many spirited times in open court and in the judge’s chambers in that, and other cases, the judge changed and even asked me to join him for lunch and help his law clerk understand how I had become an effective trial lawyer.

Expectations before trial are prohibited for both jurors and judges. However, unlike jurors, judges must recuse themselves to avoid at least the appearance of impartiality.

What “expectations” might Judge Juan Manuel Merchan have before the New York trial against Donald J. Trump even begins?

Judge Merchan’s career was in the New York City district attorney’s office and the New York state attorney general’s office, while both of them sued the Trump Organization multiple times. Previously, as a judge he presided over the Trump grand jury proceeding where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. based his case on the testimony of Michael Cohen, the disbarred lawyer who spent time in jail for perjury.

All judges in New York are supposed to be bound by the New York Code of Judicial Conduct, which is intended to establish standards for ethical conduct of judges in New York, and provides:

(A) A judge shall respect and comply with the law and shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.

(B) A judge shall not allow family, social, political or other relationship to influence the judge’s judicial conduct or judgment.

Judges in New York are supposed to be randomly selected, which raises the question: How was this judge assigned the cases involving the Trump Organization, including the ones against former CFO Allen Weisselberg, Steve Bannon and now Donald J. Trump? Since his receiving all three cases defies randomness, do they reflect “political” relationships?

Mr. Weisselberg was charged with failure to pay taxes on the fringe benefits of his use of a house and car provided by the Trump Organization. Typically, the penalty for not paying this type of taxes is paying it along with a fine. However, Mr. Weisselberg was charged with a crime although that would be waived if he testified against Trump. When he refused, District Attorney Bragg threatened to charge his son for failure to pay taxes on the tuition Trump paid for him.

After Mr. Weisselberg pled guilty to a misdemeanor, Judge Merchan, while sentencing the 75-year-old to five months in Rikers jail, said he wanted to sentence him to more time but was limited by the plea agreement. Did this comment “promote public confidence” in his “impartiality?”

Judge Merchan will preside over the court case that alleges Steve Bannon committed fraud in raising funds to help build the wall for our southern border.

Judge Merchan in the Trump case is permitting an attempt to raise an alleged misdemeanor violation of a state law, that is barred by the statute-of-limitations, into 34 felony violations of a federal law, without specifying what “crimes” were violated.

Multiple legal experts, such as Alan Dershowitz (D), retired law professor of Harvard Law School, questioned these charges and Trump’s ability to receive a fair trial in New York City.

The case appears so bizarre that it caused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico and President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, after they both received hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars last year from Vice President Kamala Harris, to say that the Biden administration should stop telling them about the U.S. having a democracy. Chinese ruler Xi Jinping is also using the Trump case to discredit U.S. democracy.

The name Donald J. Trump can raise strong emotions internationally, as well as in New York, such as District Attorney Bragg’s wife, Jamilia, reportedly saying she influenced her husband Alvin to file the charges against Mr. Trump while also tweeting that all U.S. presidents had “enslaved African Americans.” How much does that affect potential jurors? Can he receive a fair trial in New York?

Judges must not allow family or political relationships to influence their judgment.

Is the judge’s daughter Loren Merchan, 34, a partner in the progressive digital firm Authentic Campaigns, that worked for Obama-Biden and on the campaigns of Biden and Harris, influencing the judge? Should her deposition be taken, as happened to the Trump family?

Judge Merchan’s record indicates that for him to avoid the appearance of political relationships impacting his impartiality when “this court finds” on such issues as venue, the charges, jury selection, witnesses and evidence and objections, and the applicable law to the jury, this judge should rule that he is recusing himself from the Trump case. Now.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”