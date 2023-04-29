Escape from New York: the judicial system

Brent E. Zepke

The voters in the Democratic primary of 2013 accelerated the destruction of the “safe” judicial system that was created by Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani, when they chose Anthony Weiner, a Democrat, as their mayoral candidate for New York City.

Their choice may have been based on a combination of Mr. Weiner’s having been their congressman and his marriage to Huma Abedin, the special assistant to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

This says a lot about these voters since Mr. Weiner had resigned from Congress in 2011 after he was caught “transferring obscene material to a minor” on Twitter.

Ms. Abedin had been hired by Secretary Clinton, a Democrat, as a special assistant after her and her family’s involvement with a terrorist organization caused her to be denied the necessary security clearance to be an employee. What a sad day for the U.S. Since then, as the special assistant, she had access to the America’s top secrets as she transferred the “official” State Department for Secretary Clinton onto Ms. Abedin’s personal computer, which she shared with Mr. Weiner, before forwarding them to Secretary Clinton during the time when Ms. Clinton funded the Steele Dossier before destroying the 33,000 emails rather than comply with a subpoena.

When Mr. Weiner, after he was again caught sexting explicit photos, withdrew from the mayoral race on July 23, 2013, it was too late to hold another primary so Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, was elected mayor of New York City effective Jan. 1, 2014, serving until Jan. 1, 2022. Subsequently, Mr. Weiner was sentenced to jail after sexting to a 15-year old on Aug. 16, 2016.

Mayor de Blasio’s failing to support the police reached a breaking point when Black Lives Matter — BLM — on May 28, 2020, began daily protests in the city that lasted until June 7. These demonstrations became so violent that the mayor, rather than support the police to control them, imposed the first curfew in Manhattan since the war year of 1943, from June 1-7.

Law-abiding citizens obeyed. But the “protesters” did not. The police arrested 550 for commercial burglary (peaceful protesters?), 137 for obstructing governmental administration (sound like Jan. 6?), 114 for possession of stolen property (no one charged with theft?), 66 for criminal mischief, 39 for assaulting a police officer and 23 for possession of burglary tools.

During the time when 39 were arrested for assaulting police officers, conspicuous by its absence are any charges of attempted murder or looting even though two police officers, on June 1, were hit by a car that was escaping from looting, and on June 3, two police officers were shot and one stabbed in the neck. How many others were not reported?

Subsequently, 146 officers would be disciplined for “excessive” force and some protestors rewarded with $21,500.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”