Escape from New York: the prosecutors

Editor’s note: This is the second of Brent E. Zepke’s columns on the indictment of Donald Trump.

When Donald J. Trump and his wife Melania came down the golden escalator in his Trump Tower to declare his candidacy for president, it would become his first step in escaping from New York.

His second step was his moving to the White House as president.

His changing his residence to Florida constituted his third step.

Using a baseball analogy, there were three strikes, and he was “out” of New York.

The New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers baseball teams took three steps to leave New York: (1) deciding to move, (2) choosing sites in California (San Francisco and Los Angeles) and (3) moving. That was sufficient for them to become “out” of New York.

Why were they not sufficient for Donald J. Trump?

The record shows that the Democrats had the “Trump derangement” as far back as 2012 when Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat and the then-new district attorney of New York City, said he would “get Trump.” Was this because Mr. Trump opposed Mr. Vance’s father’s initial support for sending troops into Vietnam?

In 2016, only 36.5% of the voters in New York City voted for Donald J. Trump while he won 45 counties in the state.

In 2018, the voters of the state of New York elected Letitia James, a Democrat, as the first woman of color to become the New York attorney general after she campaigned “get Trump.”

On Sept. 21, 2022, she filed a lawsuit alleging fraud by the Trump Organization in valuing assets.

In 2019, Mr. Trump moved his residency from New York to Florida.

In 2021, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., in planning to leave office, assigned Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to oversee the investigation into Trump.

Alvin Bragg was elected to New York County District Attorney after campaigning he would “get Trump” while in the offices of the state attorney general office and the city district attorney, meaning the cases were paid for by taxpayers. How many cases were sheer harassment?

In early 2022, Mark Pomerantz’s book “People vs. Donald Trump: an Inside Account” was published, based on his official investigation. Did this eliminate any chance of an impartial jury?

Not according to Alvin Bragg, and his wife Jamila Marie Ponton, whom he married in 2003. Jamila, while an attorney who was not working in her husband’s office, did have all the influences that come with being Alvin’s wife and mother to their two children. Their family and close friends have said that Jamila is “openly boasting about pestering Alvin into putting the squeeze on Trump,” according to a source on Twitter. Why would she do that?

Jamila has for years retweeted a lot about race relations and critical race theories, including “railing” against Mr. Trump and retweeting posts calling him a racist and advocating his arrest. On Feb. 23, 2023, she retweeted a post stating that U.S. presidents had enslaved African-Americans. Recently she locked her Twitter page by changing it from open” to “protected.” Was her hatred of Mr. Trump shared by her husband?

On Aug. 15, 2022, Alvin Bragg thanked Letitia James for the help in convicting the 75-year-old Alexis Weissenberg for failing to report as income the housing and autos that were part of his benefits while working for the Trump Organization. Rumors are that he rejected an offer to not serve years in jail if he implicated Mr. Trump. He did plead guilty after they threatened to charge his son for the tuition Mr. Trump paid for him.

Mr. Weissenberg was sentenced to five months in Rikers by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan when that “crime” usually involves no jail time.

Mr. Bragg increased the alleged misdemeanors in the Trump case to felonies despite his reducing to misdemeanors 52% of those charged by his own office with felonies, after the previous district attorneys never exceeded 20% of their cases being reduced.

It appears that when the Trumps came down the escalator some Democrats were humming about New York the lyrics from the Eagles song “Hotel California” of “You can check in anytime you like, but you can never check out.”

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”