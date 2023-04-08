Escape from New York: Timing

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series by News-Press columnist Brent E. Zepke.

As of this writing, the indictment of the former — and possibly future — President Donald Trump brings to mind the movie “Escape from New York.”

Of course, the target is a conservative, much as it was when “someone” leaked the pending opinion in Supreme Court opinion in the abortion case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in order to create a reaction to influence the decision makers. When this failed, they started picketing the home of the conservative justices, but not liberal justices, as the DOJ refuses to enforce the law barring such pickets.

Similarly, did “someone” leak the Trump indictment — in advance of it being unsealed this week — to cause a reaction to influence voters and potential jurors?

Rumors are that some Democrats were hoping the leaked news would provoke Republicans to react in a way that they could, have and are, using the activities of Jan. 6.

A rumor had previously surfaced that the top FBI officials had hoped for the same results when sending agents with automatic weapons to raid his home at Mar-a-Lago for documents he had offered them. When there were no riots, the rumors were that the top brass kidded that they needed a Ray Epps, a reference to the man with the megaphone inciting people to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6 but who was not charged. Was this the reason for the leak in the indictment?

The reference to the movie “Escape for New York” is appropriate as this was a story about the crime in New York City being so out of control that there was no justice after the city’s Manhattan borough was made into a maximum-security prison. Director John Carpenter used actors Kirk Russell, Lee Van Clief and Ernest Borgnine to present the story of the convicts being able to force a president to come into their prison in Manhattan.

Getting chills yet?

I wonder when the writers John Carpenter and Nick Castle wrote their script in 1981, they experienced a Nostradamus-type moment, or if they based their story on their actual experiences that may have been similar to a few of mine in the 1970s?

For example, when one of my legal cases was in the Bronx, crime caused my local management person to drop me off rather than accompany me into the court house. Once inside, I saw why.

My laughing at the sign above the judge proclaiming “No spitting” was interrupted by the spat as the first defendant punctuated his sentences by loudly spitting on the floor. By the third defendant, even the judge no longer appeared to notice the spats.

My being the only person in a suit, as well as the only “non-spitter,” caused all the others to ask if I was a public defender. The men’s room had an armed policeman stationed there. I felt for the guard and the judge.

At about the time the Eagles were writing “This could be heaven…” in their song “Hotel California,” it could have been applicable to my business trips beginning with runs in Central Park and finishing with walks to dinners and Broadway shows.

However, even then as the Eagles completed the above sentence with “or this could be hell,” there were indications of crime even in the federal courthouse in Manhattan. For example, when my representation of Gulf Credit Cards led to my requesting the court’s file containing the records for the hundreds of thousands of dollars owed by the Democratic National Committee for their use at Holiday Inns, the records were missing. Gosh, imagine that?

Why is President Trump being indicted now for alleged events that happened in 2016 or 2017?

Could it be to shift the media from the news contained in the documents shown on Fox News Channel of the Chinese having given $1.3 million to the Bidens for distribution within their family? Or could it be to shift the media from the videos shown on Fox of the event inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

When Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the videos sealed for 60 years, she was unaware that someone had given a copy to the incoming speaker Kevin McCarthy, who then gave them to Tucker Carlson to show on Fox. These videos showed the Capitol guards opening the doors and welcoming the arrivals — it is not trespassing when you are invited in — and even showing the man with the Viking outfit, who was serving a multi-year sentence, around. After the judge saw the video, he ordered an immediate release of him.

The video was also edited to speed it up to falsely indicate activities that did not occur, and set to music to create the false image of prohibited activity. The theme was spread by the false reporting that the protesters were armed. There were no arms found. A Capitol guard was supposedly killed; he called his wife hours after his supposed death.

Damage was done; someone did take Speaker Pelosi’s laptop, but the Capitol was reopened at 8 that same night.

The pressure to shift the media’s attention was heightened when a Chinese bank voluntarily confirmed that the Biden family received the $1.3 million. Was this a warning shot of potential other amounts that might be contained in the hundred Hunter-Biden suspicious transactions that President Biden keeps sealed even though previously these were shared with Congress?

What then happened? Previously, our president sold oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. China increased its military budget by 7%; the proposed Biden budget does not.

China warned President Joe Biden not to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen when she visiited America. The president did not but Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who received the same threat, met with her at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

In the first three months of 2023, twice as many Chinese have been “apprehended” crossing our southern border — 4,293. That’s twice the entire number in 2022, while the number who were not “apprehended’ remains unknown, and the president of Mexico said he was turning to China to help stop the flow of Fentanyl because our president has done nothing.

Our president had no comment.

The proverb “Timing is everything” is interpreted as meaning the consideration of other events can greatly influence some desired outcome. Whose actions are shown by this timing? Whose hidden?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”