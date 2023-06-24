Escape from North Korea

Defector Yeonmi Park tells her story, warns about the dangers of today’s ‘woke left’

“There’s really no limit to what lies governments can create to control people,” said Yeonmi Park, the famous North Korean defector, during a talk before the Young America’s Foundation in Santa Barbara.

The Young America’s Foundation hosted its meeting for high school students around the country to learn about conservative ideology and get a chance to listen to Yeonmi Park, the famous North Korean defector.

The meeting at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort invited roughly 250 high school students from around the country — although mostly from California — to listen to Yeonmi Park tell the story of when her family fled from North Korea.

She used the story as a warning for the United States to turn into a dictatorship if the “woke left” gained power.

“I was abducted at birth. Before I was born in my mother’s tummy, they decided what my life would be,” said Ms. Park on what it was like to be born in North Korea.

The talk was part of the June High School Conference at the Reagan Ranch. The conference, which started Wednesday, concludes today.

The speaker on Friday, Ms. Park, escaped North Korea in 2007 and faced unimaginable hardship before and after defecting, which included being sold into slavery in China. After she lived in South Korea for a few years, she went to New York to write her widely successful memoir “In Order to Live.” She then attended the Ivy League Columbia University, which she now denounces.

“The professors at Columbia University were teaching the exact same things that my teachers in North Korea were teaching,” Ms. Park told the high school students at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. “I heard professors saying that humans are a disease.”

The criticism of Columbia University and other left-leaning institutions is relatively new in Ms. Park’s speeches. A popular public speaker since her time in South Korea, Ms. Park has begun to draw a connection between the left-leaning politics in the United States and the dictatorial leadership in North Korea.

The connection has made her unpopular with the prominent liberal institutions she used to speak for, and more aligned with the conservative side of politics.

“I am very grateful to Young America’s Foundation for giving me this platform to be the voice for the voiceless,” said Ms. Park.

She also highlighted some less mainstream conservative issues.

“We all have to denounce these organizations like Hollywood,” said Ms. Park about Hollywood’s connections to China’s Communist Party. “The entire Hollywood is a propaganda machine against America.” Which received great applause.

Her speech also touched on what she sees as the dangers of the Black Lives Matter movement and the increased transgender rights of recent years.

After Ms. Park’s speech was done, students asked her questions such as how to stop America from becoming like North Korea.

“Don’t read anything that is a New York Times bestseller,” said Ms. Park. “(And) we should never, ever give up our guns.”

Both responses received a large applause, the second bringing the crowd to their feet.

