COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Maria City Council member Carlos Escobedo takes the oath of office.

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria City Council member Carlos Escobedo has taken the oath of office from Deputy City Clerk Beth Cleary.

He was sworn in Tuesday evening to represent District 1, covering the northwest part of Santa Maria.

Mr. Escobedo succeeds Dr. Michael Moats who was unable to run for re-election this year.

His term as council member is four years.

— Grayce McCormick