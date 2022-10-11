ESPARZA, Carmen H.

Carmen H. Esparza passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2022 at the age of 93. She fought a courageous battle against Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Carmen was born in Los Corrales, Tepehuanes, Durango Mexico on December 10, 1928. She moved to Santa Barbara, CA in May of 1974. She was a dedicated wife and mother and always took care of her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening.

Carmen is preceded in death by her husband Agustin M. Esparza and her son Adan Esparza. She is survived by her sons Jose Luis (Martha), Agustin (Magdalena), and Eduardo (Eva); her daughter Gricelda, her son-in-law Beto and granddaughter Amanda; her grandson Luis, her granddaughters Azucena, Yuridia and Marilyn; her great-grandkids Nailen, Martin, Saul and Mateo.

I wish to thank Dr. Richard Danson and Ginger for their excellent medical care for over 35 years. Thank you to her caregiver Maria Becerra for taking care of Mama Carmen for over 13 years. Maria became part of our family, but most importantly Mama Carmen became part of the Becerra family.

May Mama Carmen Rest in Peace. She will be dearly missed.

Services as follow: Welch-Ryce-Haider 15 E. Sola St., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022; viewing at 5:00 p.m., Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 227 N. Nopal St. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery 199 N. Hope Ave.