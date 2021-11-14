ESPINOSA, Santos H.

Dec. 1, 1930- Oct. 30, 2021

Santos H. Espinosa, age 90, passed away unexpectedly on October 30th, 2021 surrounded by his loving family and lived a life truly well spent. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico on December 1st, 1930 and came to the states when he was in his early teens. In 1960, he met the love of his life, Sally Villegas, and married in September of 1969 and became Mr. and Mrs. Espinosa and raised 11 children, married for 57 years.

He worked for BFI for over 25 years and also had a great passion for doing yard work services around his community. His love for his family and for everyone he met was always so pure and genuine and he loved making new friends, he truly had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed. His story reminds us to never give up, to never lose faith in God, and to never take life for granted. He will always be remembered for his selflessness, unconditional love, and words of wisdom.

Santos is survived by his 11 children, 29 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and counting. He was a legend and had a legacy that will last a thousand generations. His spirit will live on in every one of us and we will continue to uphold his teachings and traditions. Rest in Paradise Papa Santos, you were faithful to the very end. Enjoy your eternal life.