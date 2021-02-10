ETC presents special entertainment

This Valentine’s Day, Ensemble Theater Company will present an evening with Santa Barbara actress Meredith Baxter, actors Michael Gross and Gregory Harrison, Montecito author T.C. Boyle, singer-songwriter and actress Amanda McBroom and others.

The Santa Barbara theater company’s program will stream Sunday through Feb. 17.

Mr. Boyle, an American novelist and short-story writer, will read his New Yorker short story, “I Walk Between the Raindrops.” Written in the aftermath of the 2018 mudslides in Santa Barbara, the story centers on Valentine’s Day.

Ms. Baxter and Mr. Gross, who starred in the hit NBC sitcom “Family Ties,” will perform a short comic play in which they look back on their lives as they watch an episode of the 1960s series “The Fugitive.”

Mr. Harrison, a star of “Trapper John, M.D.” and “Falcon Crest,” will perform a short tale of unrequited love in a California coastal town.

Ms. McBroom will perform her hit song “The Rose,” which was made famous by Bette Midler in the film of the same name.

Ms. McBroom will be joined by Santa Barbara musicians Tariqh Akoni and Randall Tico. Santa Barbara-based actor, singer and songwriter Hunter Hawkins will round out the program.

Tickets for the program are free, but registration is required. For more information go to etcsb.org/whats-on/streaming-events.

— Gerry Fall