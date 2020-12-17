ETC presents two new holiday shows

SANTA BARBARA — The Ensemble Theatre Company will offer two holiday events for the whole family to enjoy.

First, ETC is welcoming back “Porgy and Bess” cast members Elijah Rock and Frank Lawson for a musical Christmas variety show live from Las Vegas called “The Elijah Rock Variety Show Christmas Special.”

Second, the cast of ETC’s 2019 production “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is returning with a special reading of Charles Dickens’ classic novel “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas.”

In “The Elijah Rock Variety Show Christmas Special,” Mr. Rock reimagines the entertainment experience for a digital-only audience that offers family entertainment, song, dance, jazz, comedy and Broadway Christmas cheer. It will be streamed live from Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 per device and are only available for purchase online.

The presentation of “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” will feature live original music by Santa Barbara musician, Douglas Clegg as well as live foley sound effects.

The performance will be available to stream on demand from 5 p.m. Dec. 24 through noon on Dec. 28. Tickets are free but registration is required.

Tickets for each of these events are available at https://etcsb.org/whats-on/streaming-events/.

— Grayce McCormick