ETC to perform ‘The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley’

COURTESY IMAGE

Ensemble Theatre Company will perform “The Wickhams” Christmas at Pemberley” in December.

This play has been described as “Jane Austen meets ‘Downton Abbey.’”

The question is who has the sense or sensibility in “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley.” You’ll find out when Ensemble Theatre Company performs the comedy/drama, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Michael Butler.

“The Wickhams” will begin with previews on Dec. 2 and will run Dec. 4-19 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

“The Wickhams” is the second part of the Pemberley trilogy and is the sequel to “Pride and Prejudice.” Darcy and Elizabeth must now contend with hijinks amongst the staff, all while preparing for the family to visit.

“Is there a better way to enjoy the holiday season than to spend some time with Jane Austen’s iconic characters Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth?” said Jonahtan Fox, the ETC artistic director, in a news release. “This is a wonderfully marvelous play that will bring romance and holiday cheer to the New Vic Stage. Directed by the remarkable Michael Butler, and with a pitch-perfect cast, you will be transported to Pemberley and enjoy every delicious minute of your time spent with the Wickhams.”

“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” will feature Will Block as Brian, Nike Doukas as Mrs. Reynolds, Kyle T. Hester as Wickham, Kodi Jackman as Cassie, Chelsea Kurtz as Lydia, Rebecca Mozo as Lizzie and Adam Poss as Mr. Darcy.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 and 2 p.m. Sundays. There are additional performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets cost $47 to $77. To purchase, call the ETC box office at 805-965-5400 or go to etcsb.org.

Subscriptions are on sale for the entire 2021-22 Season, which includes Carmen Jones, American Son, and Sleuth.

Everyone attending the plays is required to be fully vaccinated and must wear masks.

email: dmason@newspress.com