‘Eternals’ continues to top box office

“Eternals” is still No. 1 at the box office.

For the second weekend in a row, the new Marvel Studios movie about immortal beings protecting Earth had the highest box office gross of any film in North America.

The $7.9 million gross was down from last weekend’s whopping $71 million number, but was enough to put “Eternals” far ahead of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Inspired by the PBS Kids series about a giant dog, the latter movie opened last weekend with a $4.8 million gross.

“Dune,” the latest cinematic interpretation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel, placed third at $1.5 million.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, “No Time to Die,” got the fourth-place spot with $1.2 million.

The Marvel movie “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was fifth with $1.1 million.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the animated movie about a kid and his flawed but well-meaning robot, must be doing something right. It’s in sixth place with $677,000.

“The French Dispatch,” a collection of quirky stories with an all-star cast, placed seventh with $563,000.

Inspired by director Kenneth Branagh’s childhood, “Belfast” opened last weekend in eighth place with $470,000.

“Spencer,” which stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, placed ninth with $414,000.

And the horror movie “Antlers” scared up enough theatergoers for the 10th-place spot and a gross of $353,000.

