Ethnic studies forum postponed

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Unified School District was planning to hold a community forum next week to discuss ethnic studies, but it was postponed until a further date, yet to be determined.

The forum was scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and would have been held virtually. Officials planned to discuss details on the newly developed curriculum for the district’s two new ethnic studies high school courses, English 9 ES and Social Studies ES Elective.

