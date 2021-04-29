Eureka! Offers Derby Day, Mother’s Day specials



COURTESY PHOTOS

Eureka!, a burger restaurant, is celebrating Derby Day and Mother’s Day with mint juleps and food such as a spicy chicken sandwich.

SANTA BARBARA — Eureka!, a burger restaurant at 601 Paseo Nuevo, is serving up specials for Derby Day and Mother’s Day.

On Saturday, the Santa Barbara restaurant is off to the races with $7 Buffalo Trace mint juleps, a derby staple composed of bourbon, mint and sugar.

As is tradition among derby enthusiasts, mint juleps are served all day long, so Eureka! will offer the cocktail starting at 11 a.m. when its doors open.

Bartenders are ready to help customers celebrate moms with a special cocktail aptly named “Mommy’s On a Break.” Tequila, blood orange, yuzu, Grand Poppy Amaro, rosemary and lemon are shaken up to make mothers (and anyone else over 21) smile May 5-11.

The specials extend beyond booze with a Mother’s Day prix fixe menu May 7-10.

For $30, customers can enjoy a choice of starter between the crispy glazed brussels sprouts, truffle cheese fries or mac and cheese balls; followed by a Fresno fig burger, spicy chicken sandwich, cowboy burger, veggie beet burger or a cobb salad as an entree. It also includes the Mommy’s On a Break cocktail.

— Annelise Hanshaw