Eureka! Program presents 2021 class

COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s the 2021 class of the Eureka! Program at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Thirteen women have proven they’re strong, smart and bold — and ready for college or careers.

The fifth cohort of Eureka! Program participants at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria have graduated from high school and are gearing up for college this fall.

“We are beyond proud to see this group of dedicated young women achieve this significant milestone and prepare for the next big step in their academic and professional careers,” said Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Our girls have pushed past significant obstacles — including the challenges of this unprecedented year — but their determination to create a path for success never wavered. We know they will continue to carry the strong, smart and bold values with them in this next stage and look forward to seeing their continued growth.”

Eureka! is a five-year program that emphasizes college readiness and breaks gender stereotypes by encouraging girls to explore career paths in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. The program, which was launched by Girls Inc. in 2012, is designed to enable girls to overcome barriers to their achievement by providing a continual support system along with opportunities to develop skills, knowledge and positive attitudes. The program helps girls beginning the summer before eighth grade and through high school as they prepare for colleges and careers.

The program currently serves 83 local girls, according to a news release.

This year’s graduates and the colleges that await them are Isa Alarcon, Chapman University; · Kaitlyn Casas, Santa Barbara City College;· Emily Carranza Saldana, SBCC; Stephanie Chavez-Marquez, SBCC; Laura Flores, California Lutheran University; Janeth Hernandez, SBCC; Hannia Hernandez, UCLA; Alondra Lemus, CSU Channel Islands;· Mitzi Marin Alpizar, SBCC; Diana Marquez, who’s career bound; Joana Romero, SBCC; Mayra Ramirez, UC Berkeley; and Lupita Villarreal, SBCC.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or the Eureka! Program, call 805-684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Dave Mason