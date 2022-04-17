European egg decorating workshop to benefit Ukraine

COURTESY PHOTO

Workshop participants will learn about European egg decorating Saturday during a benefit for Ukraine at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center.

CARPINTERIA — Polish artist Danuta Bennett will lead a workshop in European egg decorating during a benefit for Ukraine Saturday at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center.

The session, which is designed for adults, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

Ms. Bennett, who learned the art of egg-decorating as part of her heritage, will introduce participants to some of the most common techniques using traditional methods from various European regions.

Techniques will include scraping, painting and the wax/dye method. Participants will learn how to prepare the eggs for coloring, explore the differences between the various styles, and understand the symbolism of colored eggs.

Cost is $45. All materials are included, and all proceeds will benefit Ukrainian citizens, according to a news release.

Space is limited. To register, go to www.carpinteriaartscenter.org.

— Dave Mason