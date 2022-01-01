European tech firm chooses Arizona as first American location

By ELIZABETH TROUTMAN

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – A European solar power tech company has chosen Arizona as its first location in the United States.

Switzerland-based mechanical engineering company Meyer Burger Technology AG is establishing a production site for high-performance solar modules in Goodyear, Arizona. Production is expected to be operational by the end of 2022, creating an initial 250 jobs and more than 500 jobs at full capacity.

“I am very pleased to welcome Meyer Burger to our community,” Mayor of Goodyear Joe Pizzillo said in a news release.“The decision to make a large investment in our community shows Goodyear is an excellent location for advanced manufacturing businesses. Our highly skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, and low cost of doing business has created an environment where companies can thrive.”

The Dec. 27 announcement follows Meyer Burger’s September commitment to support the U.S. clean energy transition by establishing its first manufacturing facility outside of Europe in the United States.

Meyer Burger chose Arizona due to its workforce quality, proximity to customers, and partnerships, both within the city of Goodyear and throughout the state, the news release said.

“We are thrilled Meyer Burger has chosen Goodyear for their first manufacturing facility in the U.S.,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said. “The company’s new solar module manufacturing facility will further enhance Arizona’s standout reputation as a renewable energy leader.”

The investment is in line with Meyer Burger’s commitments to “produce modules near end-customers, source material from regional suppliers, and improve overall sustainability by reducing transportation emissions and optimizing the carbon footprint of the company’s solar modules,” the news release said.

Gunter Erfurt, Meyer Burger CEO, thanked the company’s Arizona partners.

“Meyer Burger is thrilled to be establishing roots in Arizona and expanding our footprint to the United States,” he said.

Meyer Burger has started hiring key personnel to support the installation of equipment and initial startup of the facility. It intends to continue hiring through 2022 to train personnel and speed production.

President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority Sandra Watson said ACA is excited to welcome the facility.

“As a national leader in solar power, we are grateful Meyer Burger has chosen to invest in Goodyear, creating hundreds of skilled jobs for residents,” Ms. Watson said. “We look forward to supporting Meyer Burger as they become part of our thriving renewable energy and manufacturing industries.”