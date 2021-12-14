Evacuation order issued for Alisal Fire burn scar

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order Monday for areas in and surrounding the Alisal Fire burn scar.

The sheriff’s office upgraded the warning to an order due to Monday night’s storm, which had the potential to produce flash flooding and mud and debris flows.

The areas that this order applies to are west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo and down to the ocean.

Residents were strongly encouraged to leave the area while there was daylight and better visibility in the area. The county also urged commuters using Highway 101 through the Gaviota Coast and State Route 154 to check road conditions and consider working remotely.

The county additionally asked residents to prepare to sustain their households for multiple days as they might not be able to leave the area.

An Evacuation Center opened Monday evening at the Santa Barbara City College Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara.

For Evacuation Center information, contact the American Red Cross at 805-901-0845.

For animal evacuation assistance, call the Animal Services Hotline at 805-681-4332.

The Alisal Fire burned 16,970 acres near the Alisal Reservoir and now has rock and material accumulating within the chutes and watercourses throughout the topography.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider ratification of a Local Emergency Proclamation at its meeting today. This is an emergency item in the agenda.

Santa Barbara County is working with the National Weather Service, the U.S. Forest Service Burn Area Emergency Response Team, the CAL Fire Watershed Emergency Response Team and local agencies to closely monitor the incoming storm and further assess the potential risks for debris flows.

For more information, go to to www.readysbc.org.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com