Evacuation order issued for part of Alisal Fire area

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order late Saturday for part of the Alisal Fire area because of tonight’s expected storm and its potential to produce a debris flow.

Peak rainfall is expected between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday.

The evacuation order is effective today at noon today through Monday. The order applies to the areas in and around the Alisal Fire burn scar: west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo and down to the ocean. Residents are instructed to evacuate by noon.

An evacuation center is open at the SBCC Wake Center at 300 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara.

For animal evacuation assistance, call the Animal Services Hotline at 805-681-4332. After normal business hours, call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 and ask to speak with an on-call animal control officer.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com