EVANS, Robb

Robb Evans passed away Thursday, August 26th. He was 80 years old.

At his request, no services will be held.

Robb was a 5th generation Californian, born in Santa Barbara at Cottage

Hospital to Arthur Evans and Carmelita Jansen. He graduated from Hart High School in Newhall and received his degree from CSU Northridge. He met the love of his life, Linda, in Bakersfield and they were married for 59 years.

Robb worked his way through the banking industry: starting out as a teller and working his way to Chairman of the board of a number of respected institutions. During his career, he was an international and domestic banker, fiduciary, and chief executive officer of six banks. He was a Trustee, managing the United States government’s interest in the BCCI matter. Robb was a past President of the California Bankers Association and was named California’s 2012 “Distinguished Banker of the Year.” His company, a federal regulatory firm, continues to be trusted and respected in the industry.

He and his wife spent joyful years fixing up their beach house in Cambria, hosting parties, and enjoying the grandchildren. Robb is survived by his wife, Linda, his two sons, Steven and Matthew, their wives, and two talented grandchildren.

Robb’s favorite place was Cambria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve.