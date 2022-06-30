Event blends food, music for kids

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSChildren play with different varieties of spices during the Free Summer Meal Concert Series Wednesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center in Goleta. The event was presented by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and No Kid Hungry. In addition to the food at summer concerts, free lunches for the 18-and-younger population are provided 11 a.m. to noon weekdays at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. To find other locations serving free lunches, text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304. For more information, visit foodbanksbc.org and nokidhungry.org. DJ Hecktik provides music during the No Kid Hungry Concert event. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County volunteer Joan Galvan bags up pre-packed meals. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post FBI’s response to attacks on pregnancy clinics undergoes scrutiny next post Guadalupe announces new Flyer schedule, service Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.