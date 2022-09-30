Event to help homeless and at-risk veterans

The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Oct.15 is designed as a safe place for veterans to get the help they need — healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments, crisis counseling and more.

The free annual event is geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria.

The event is limited to the first 500 veterans, legal spouses and dependent children younger than 18, according to a news release.

Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s Office at 805-346-8402. Transportation courtesy of the Chumash Casino is also available, with information and pick-up times and locations listed on the website.

Stand Down organizers have created a link for donors to select much needed items at walmart.com and have them delivered directly to Stand Down. Follow the directions at www.sbcountystanddown.com and select from dozens of items needed by veterans. Donations of gift cards are appreciated and will be used to fill unmet needs for the day of the event.

Stand Down volunteers will also be available at a drive-through donation center Oct. 5-12 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The site at the small livestock barn (enter at Gate 5, on West Stowell at Depot Street) will be open from noon to 2 p.m. on those dates.

A collection in Lompoc will be from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Walmart, 701 W. Central Ave. New items, such as sweatpants, sweatshirts and long-sleeve shirts are greatly needed, according to the news release.

Veterans may also bring small pets to Stand Down for vaccinations and grooming. The Stand Down Pet Zone is in need of donations, including 4-foot and 6-foot leashes, small dog and cat collars, small bags of dog and cat food, oatmeal pet shampoo and dog and cat beds.

Stand Down organizers are also in need of volunteer barbers and stylists for the event.

For more information, email volunteer@sbcountystanddown.com.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com