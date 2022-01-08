Events postponed at Wildling Museum

SOLVANG — Although the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature remains open at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang, two events have been postponed because of the COVID-19 surge.

They are “Nic Stover: Looking at Our Work with New Perspective,” a Jan. 30 photography workshop, and a Feb. 20 celebration of the 120th anniversary of the birth of acclaimed photographer Ansel Adams.

“As of today, we remain open as our visitor volume is generally at a lower density, and our spaces are large and open,” Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate said.

“This could change any day, based on our experiences, the health of our employees or county/state mandates,” she added. “I would advise visitors to call ahead just to double check our hours. Either someone will be here to answer the phones, or we will update our voice mail with current hours.”

For more information, call 805-688-1082 or visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

– Marilyn McMahon