Every 15 Minutes comes to Lompoc High School

LOMPOC — The California Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Lompoc High School will conduct a simulated drunk driving traffic collision Wednesday as part of the Every 15 Minutes program.

“We would like to ensure that the public is aware this is a mock emergency incident and that no real emergency actually exists,” the Buellton office of the CHP said in a news release.

Every 15 minutes is a two-day program that demonstrates to high school students the impact that drinking and driving has on friends, family and the community. The first day of the program will be highlighted by a simulated traffic collision that will be conducted at the high school, involving an impaired teenage driver and a fatally injured victim.

The event includes emergency responses from police, fire, ambulance, coroner and tow truck companies, just as an actual collision would require. The program will conclude with a mock funeral and assembly for students on Thursday.

This event is conducted by the California Highway Patrol, the Lompoc School District, Lompoc Police Department, Lompoc Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and many other community partners, affiliates and volunteers.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and donations by Lompoc businesses and individuals.

— Katherine Zehnder