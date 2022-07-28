‘Every Brilliant Thing’ sets the stage for New Beginnings fundraiser

British comedian Jonny Donahoe will perform his drama-comedy “Every Brilliant Thing” in late September at the Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo, during the annual benefit for New Beginnings.

A preview performance will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, and other performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 3 p.m. Sept. 25. Receptions will follow the evening shows and take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 before the matinee.

“Every Brilliant Thing” is about a boy growing up in the wake of his mother’s depression.

Mr. Donahoe, co-creator and award-winning star of “Every Brilliant Thing,” performed the show more than 400 times across four continents, including a successful run off-Broadway. “Every Brilliant Thing” also has been adapted an HBO movie.

“ ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is a captivating story about depression and the many brilliant things that make life worth living,” Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginning, said in a news release. “His (Mr. Donahoe’s) narrative brings the audience hope, connection and an understanding of mental illness through a very unique play that works to remove the stigma of talking about mental health and one’s feelings.”

Tickets for “Every Brilliant Thing” cost $150 for the Sept. 23 performance and $199 for the Sept. 24 and 25 shows. To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org/show-details/every-brilliant-thing.

To learn how to become a sponsor for the New Beginnings benefit, visit sbnbcc.org/benefit-september-2022.

New Beginnings provides affordable counseling, shelter, case management and education. The nonprofit is located at 324 E. Carrillo St., Suite C, Santa Barbara. For more information,contact New Beginning’s development department at 805-963-7777, ext. 112, or email development@sbnbcc.org.

