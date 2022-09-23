‘Every Brilliant Thing’ to benefit New Beginnings

COURTESY PHOTO

Jonny Donahoe

SANTA BARBARA — New Beginnings will present British comedian and actor Jonny Donahoe in his award-winning one-man show, “Every Brilliant Thing,” at 7 tonight (the preview show), 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

Tickets cost $99 tonight and Sunday and $149 on Saturday. To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org.

Receptions will follow the shows today and Saturday. A reception will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday before that day’s performance.

Proceeds will benefit New Beginnings, a nonprofit that provides counseling and housing assistance services to homeless and low-income individuals and families in Santa Barbara County. For more information, go to sbnbcc.org.

And September is Suicide Awareness Month. The new Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 988.

— Dave Mason