Everything’s going accordion to plan!

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Roy Kochendorfer has lived in Santa Barbara for 40 years and played the accordion for 10 of them. He loves to play outside the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on State Street without cars and motorcycles driving by. As locals and tourists enjoy the new State Street as a promenade, the lack of vehicular traffic allows for live musicians to capture an audience as they walk by.
