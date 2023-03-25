Evictions ordinance raises questions

This week the Santa Barbara City Council passed 7-0 an ordinance that safe, decent, sanitary housing is a human necessity and a “right.”

A right is a power or privilege held by the general public as the result, and it gives people a legally enforceable claim.

Now that housing is a “right,” how will the City Council meet the necessity? Beyond limiting just cause evictions, where will the city put units to meet this new local right to housing? Will the council finally prohibit Santa Barbara City College from admitting non-district residents to free up housing?

Santa Barbara has one of the highest per capita numbers of public housing rental units in the country. Safety is a huge factor with only one highway in and out, which has been closed due to weather and disasters. Water and topography are other limitations to increasing densities.

The City Council based its decision to expand renter protections on the 2015 Housing Element, which claims 50% of local renters overpay for housing, compared to statewide rents — as do homeowners. Let’s compare coastal Santa Barbara housing costs and rents only to other California coastal communities. They are comparable: pricey.

Council put in place rights for renters without regard to the present value costs to own here and the rights of property owners.

Ask yourself:

— Is living under City Council control of private property desired?

— Do contractual agreements between two parties no longer provide adequate protections?

— Will the City Council require empty bedrooms be rented to meet local rights to housing?

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito