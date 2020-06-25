Ex-boyfriend sentenced to life for murder

Victim was Dos Pueblos High School alumna

A 28-year-old man who murdered a Dos Pueblos High School alumna in her Winnetka apartment in 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Brian Gonzalez was sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys.

In February, Mr. Gonzalez was convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Emily Fox, 22, and her friend Jerrad Cardae Scott, 24, of La Mesa. The charges carried special allegations for murder during the commission of a kidnapping and multiple murders.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

Brian Gonzalez

At 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2016, Los Angeles Police Department officers found Ms. Fox and Mr. Scott in her Winnetka apartment with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to an LAPD report.

Investigators say Mr. Gonzalez showed up at her apartment with a handgun and instigated a confrontation with the pair.

Mr. Gonzalez ran down a fleeing Mr. Scott as Ms. Fox called 911, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“While Scott attempted to escape, Fox dialed 911. Gonzalez then caught up to Scott and brought him back at gunpoint to Fox’s location before shooting them both, according to evidence presented at the nine-day-long trial,” the statement read.

The LAPD’s Valley Bureau investigated the case.

Police Detective Efren Gutierrez said Mr. Gonzalez was arrested on Jan. 19, 2016 in Santa Ana on a Greyhound bus bound for Tijuana, Mexico.

Ms. Fox graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 2011, where she was a standout golfer, and was just months away from graduating from Cal State Northridge with a degree in sociology.

She attended Foothill Elementary School and La Colina Junior High.

At Dos Pueblos, Ms. Fox was a three-time All-Channel League golfer and helped lead the Chargers every year during her career.

She earned an award for photography her during her senior year.

After high school, Ms. Fox attended Santa Barbara City College and was awarded a scholarship to attend California State University, Northridge. She was pursuing a degree in sociology at the time of her death.

Mr. Gonzalez, also known as Brian Hammons, attended Santa Barbara High School for three months over a two-year period as part of his sophomore and junior years in 2007 and 2008. He played junior varsity football during that time.

email: pgonzalez@newspress.com