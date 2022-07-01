Excitement grows for Fourth of July

Santa Barbara plans for fireworks, festival; Goleta prepares for an Old Fashioned Fourth

Fireworks light up West Beach in Santa Barbara on Independence Day in 2017. They will soar there again at 9 p.m. Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Fireworks will soar above the Santa Barbara waterfront Monday night as the dramatic finale to a full-fledged Independence Day festival.

A slate of family-friendly activities is planned, including the return of free, live music and dance performances.

Meanwhile, Monday in Goleta, there won’t be a fireworks show, but spirits will soar just the same at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, where the Goleta Valley Historical Society is hosting its Old Fashioned Fourth of July. The fun will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Goleta event will feature music by The Nombres and The Wrinkled Teenagers. There will also be tractor rides, face painting for the kids, vendors, a food truck and a cash bar for beer and wine. And the event will feature an exhibit by the Central Coast Vintage Machinery Association.

People watch the Fourth of July fireworks shooting off from West Beach in 2021 in Santa Barbara.

For more information, go to goletahistory.org.

Down at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara, the free Fourth of July activities on Monday will include face painting at 2 p.m. and the local rock band Area 51 at 4 p.m.

At the West Beach bandstand, there will be live music from noon to 8:50 p.m. Performers will vary from The Detar Music Review to Drifting Dimension, Sweetheart Sisters, Why Golf Why, Brandi Lentini and Band, Slideways + La Boheme dancers, Fiesta dancers, Riding Out the Storm, False Puppet and Petty Set Go.

And the fireworks will soar through the night sky from 9 to 9:20 p.m. The fireworks soundtrack will be simulcast at Santa Barbara radio station KJEE, 92.9 FM. Plus, the fireworks will be live-streamed on keyt.com.

You’ll also find food and vendor booths from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Cabrillo Boulevard sidewalk at West Beach.

By the way, waterfront parking lots will be open on the Fourth, but Stearns Wharf will be closed to vehicular traffic from 3:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

On July 5, volunteers are welcome to help with the post-Fourth cleanup in Santa Barbara.

The waterfront department is teaming up with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and other nonprofits to conduct cleanups from 9 to 11 a.m. at Leaderbetter Beach and East Beach. To sign up, go to.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4fa5ae2ba4fbc70-july.

Gloves and buckets will be provided.For more information, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/july4 or contact Waterfront Public Information Officer Chris Bell at 805-897-1962.

