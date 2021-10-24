Exhibit planned for Huguette Clark’s art

COURTESY BELLOSGUARDO FOUNDATION

Huguette Clark (1906-2011) painted this self-portrait, circa 1930. Her artwork will go on display next year at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

SANTA BARBARA — The first exhibit of Huguette Clark’s artwork since 1929 will grace the Santa Barbara Historical Museum from early February through May.

The Bellosguardo Foundation, which received the collection as the beneficiary of the Clark estate, is lending the art to the museum.

Museum’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The museum is at 136 E. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara.

Mrs. Clark (1906-1911) was trained by renowned portraitist Tade Styka and went on to create a deep body of work throughout her life. Mrs. Clark painted during her time in Santa Barbara, using the Meridian Studios on east De la Guerra Street, which is next to the Historical Museum.

“Exhibiting Mrs. Clark’s artwork at the Historical Museum provides an opportunity for us to share her legacy and celebrate her talent as an artist,” Jeremy Lindaman, the foundation president, said in a news release. “We look forward to showing these and many more at Bellosguardo as we open to the public.”

Dacia Harwood, historical museum director, noted Mrs. Clark and her family have had a lasting impact on Santa Barbara. “The Historical Museum has hosted many lectures on her fascinating life, and we are thrilled to reveal her work to the community.”

The Bellosguardo Foundation, meanwhile, is focused on efforts to open the 23-acre Bellosguardo estate to the public, according to the news release.

The Historic Landmarks Commission held a conceptual review and unanimously approved the foundation’s application.

The foundation has worked on the project’s technical aspects and is prepared to submit final plans before the Santa Barbara Planning Commission, according to the news release.

Mrs. Clark owned the Santa Barbara estate until her death at age 104 and bequeathed it to the foundation with the goal of creating a focal point for art and culture.

For more information, visit www.bellosguardo.org and www.sbhistorical.org..

— Dave Mason