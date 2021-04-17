Exhibit to help wildlife care network

COURTESY IMAGES

Michael Drury’s “Somewhere in Nevada,” an oil painting, is among the art in “Circle of Compassion,” an art show benefiting the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

“Circle of Compassion,” the Oak Group’s 35th anniversary art show, will benefit the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

A preview will take place noon to 8 p.m. April 30 at the Santa Barbara Fine Art Gallery, 1321 State St. The opening is set for 11 to 8 p.m. May 1, and the exhibit will continue through May 28.

The gallery’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. on most weekdays, 11 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 12 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery, which can be reached at 805-845-4270, is closed Wednesdays.

The art show also can be viewed during May at www.oakgroup.org, www.sbwcn.org and www.santabarbarafineart.com.

Linda Mutti created “More Mesa Treasure,” a pastel work.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network rescues and rehabilitates sick, orphaned and injured wild birds, reptiles and small mammals in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The network prepares them for their return to the wild.

Participating in the benefit are Oak Group artists Meredith Brooks Abbott, Whitney Brooks Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Chris Chapman, Bill Dewey, Michael Drury, Rick Garcia, Carrie Givens, Kevin Gleason, Whitney Brooks Hansen, Jeremy Harper, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Larry Iwerks, Manny Lopez, William Mitchell, Linda Mutti, Rob Robinson, Ann Sanders, Rick Schloss, Skip Smith, Arturo Tello, Thomas Van Stein, Sarah Vedder, John Wullbrandt, Karen Foster (emeritus), John Comer (emeritus), Michael Enriquez (emeritus) and Donald Archer (emeritus)

— Dave Mason