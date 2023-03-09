Home Local Expect a lot of rain
Expect a lot of rain

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAPHIC
The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 4 inches of rain in Santa Barbara County during the storm that is expected to begin today and last through early Saturday.The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 4 p.m. today through 4 p.m. Friday in the county. Local governments are advising residents to avoid flooded areas and not drive through road closures.
