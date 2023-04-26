Expect ‘Barrels of Fun’

Santa Barbara Fair and Expo begins today

Earl Warren Showgrounds’ biggest event of the year, the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo, opens today.

Like past years, the fair will have a variety of events for all ages, such as carnival rides, live music and even extreme freestyle motocross.

The event runs through Sunday at the showgrounds, located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

According to Ben Sprague, the Earl Warren Showgrounds’ CEO, this year’s theme, “Barrels of Fun,” is “a throwback to the fairs of yesteryear and a nod to Santa Barbara surfing culture.”

Along with the theme’s connotations like “barrels of monkeys,” Mr. Sprague explained that Earl Warren Showgrounds wanted everyone to be able to connect to the theme. And it hints at what is in store at the fair.

One event that is sure to generate lots of excitement is Alaskan Pig Racing — which is exactly what it sounds like: piglets racing each other. It is an all-day event and takes place in the Children’s Area.

During the News-Press’ interview with Mr. Sprague, he revealed some of the events that he is most excited about.

His favorite rides are Turbo Speed and the Ferris wheel, the second of which he said, “has a killer view at the top.”

His kids, on the other hand, love Starship 3000, which for the adults is basically a new version of the Gravitron.

For the live music (which is free with general admission), Mr. Sprague is especially excited about Primarosa and exPorter, who both play on Saturday.

And his favorite snack is the carnival classic funnel cake. He describes them as “phenomenal” and even recommends starting with funnel cake because the line can get very long.

But Mr. Sprague said he is probably most excited about the freestyle extreme motocross event. Free with general admission, the event takes place on Saturday and Sunday and features X-Games Gold medalist, Adam Jones, and some of his friends, who will perform live tricks and jumps.

On top of this, the fair will have a hypnotist and a magician, and the livestock area will have a lot of different farm animals. Some are for petting, and others will be for educational animal display, which will also highlight local agriculture.

Mr. Sprague said his staff deserves a “tremendous amount of credit” for making an event as big as the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo come together. He noted the months of work and years of experience the event requires.

He added he especially would like to thank Deputy Manager Pat Cary, who was essential in making SBFE come together. She is also retiring after more than 20 years of service.

In addition to SBFE, Earl Warren Showgrounds hosts the Santa Barbara National Horse Show, and the Haunt at the Showgrounds. Along with these events, Earl Warren Showgrounds is a multi-use community event center that is available to be rented.

Earl Warren Showgrounds is also looking to become more connected with the local community, explained Mr. Sprague.

The showgrounds just changed its mission statement in order to focus on making the site a local community resource that adapts and changes to the needs of the community.

For instance, the showgrounds have partnered with agencies, so its space can be used by first responders during emergencies, sometimes even as a place to sleep. The space has even been used for press conferences and grief counseling.

More recently, Earl Warren Showgrounds held community engagement forums to hear suggestions from the community, and officials learned during the forums that there is a need for a children’s recreational area. As a result, Earl Warren Showgrounds is looking into converting the equestrian area (during its offseason) into a children’s recreational area by putting in removable turf.

Although the next community engagement forum is not planned, Mr. Sprague said that new feedback and suggestions about how the showgrounds can serve the community can be given at earlwarren.com, under the “Contact” header.

