Expect closures, delays on Las Positas Road

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Road construction delays traffic on Las Positas Road.

Travelers along Las Positas Road should expect delays or avoid the corridor, the Santa Barbara Public Works Department says.

Repaving is under way, and the strictest closures will be enforced this weekend.

Crews are focusing on the stretch between Cliff Drive and Highway 101 — a popular passageway to Arroyo Burro “Hendry’s” Beach.

The northbound lane will be closed from Cliff Drive to Veronica Springs today from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the southbound direction will close Sunday.

For almost two weeks afterward, traffic will be routed by signalers, as only one lane will be open.

Crews will be repairing sections of the road, lowering utilities, planing the surface, paving the road and raising utilities.

Residents of the affected roadway will not have access in and out of their driveways on paving days.

“No parking” signs will designate such days.

— Annelise Hanshaw