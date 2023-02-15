Experts to inspect children’s car seats

SANTA MARIA — Marian Regional Medical Center is hosting a car seat safety check from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the hospital, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria.

No appointment is necessary.

In partnership with the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County SafeKids, Herencia Indigena and Cottage Children’s Medical Center, child safety seat experts will inspect individual safety seats and explain proper installation.

Children under age 2 are required to ride in a rear-facing child seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds, or is 40 or more inches tall. Additionally, children need to use a booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 foot 9 inches tall.

The car seat safety check will emphasize the importance of knowing the law and is designed to ensure all children riding in a car are properly secured, according to a news release.

— Dave Mason