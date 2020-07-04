Expiring commercial licenses extended through September

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicle has announced an extension for California commercial drivers whose licenses or medical certificates are set to expire in the next few months.

The DMV has issued an extension through Sept. 30 to allow all commercial driver licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and certificates expiring between March and September. A previous extension expired at the end of June, according to officials.

Commercial drivers over the age of 70 will receive a paper extension in the mail. While the extension is automatic, drivers 69 and younger will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. These drivers will have the option to request a free temporary paper extension online through the DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document their extension, though one is not needed to drive. Commercial drivers who previously requested an extension through the end of June are eligible to submit a new request to document the new expiration date.

Commercial drivers can also now submit medical certificate updates for their license online at www.dmv.ca.gov.

The DMV is temporarily permitting approved Employer Testing Program participants, who already conduct commercial drive tests for their employees, to also administer commercial knowledge tests for their employees. This change has created an additional option for processing new commercial driver licenses. The DMV also will no longer require drivers with an out-of-state commercial license to take a knowledge or skills test when transferring to a California commercial license with the same class and endorsements.

The DMV continues to offer limited services that require an in-person visit, including commercial driver license transitions. Customers are recommended to use online services for other transactions.