Explaining the AMR/County Fire ambulance Story

Competing bids by AMR and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to supply ambulance services are at the root of a controversy over the past year. NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

A multi-million dollar county ambulance supplier bid has been surrounded by controversy for the last year – what do we know?

An ongoing contract bid between long-time county ambulance provider AMR and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has taken a number of controversial turns in recent months. What was originally an exclusive AMR permit was then made into a non-exclusive deal.

Along with the questions around the bid is concern about the fire department’s request for proposal of a fleet of ambulances – before they had won the contract.

“They hired an independent expert to craft a request for proposal. AMR beat (the county fire department) by a considerable amount. County Fire and other departments then filed an appeal,” said Andy Caldwell, Executive Director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business (COLAB) and a News-Press Columnist. “County Fire chiefs write a letter saying “throw out the request for proposal, invalidate the bid process”… the county did exactly what they asked for. They eliminated the bid, threw out the whole thing, started from scratch. Now, that wall of separation between the Fire Department and county decision makers was blown.”

Mr. Caldwell argues that this is one half of the malpractice in the county ambulance case. The fire department lost the bid to AMR, as determined by an independent expert. The department appealed the decision, twice, and lost both times. The Board of Supervisors then took over and gave themselves power over the ambulance permit.

The reasoning behind the Board’s decision is not entirely clear. The county argues it was because of an internal change in opinion around what they valued in the bidding process.

“The board of Supervisors ultimately made the decision to not do an exclusive contract. They just weren’t happy with how the RFP process turned out,” county Communications Manager Kelsey Buttitta told the News-Press. “They felt the RFP didn’t properly address their top concerns. When they relooked at the RFP they said ‘this is more valuable to us.’”

Whether the decision to change the process and go to a non-exclusive contract – which allowed the fire department to re-enter the bid – was truly influenced by the fire department itself is still unclear.

“The most scandalous part of this – we discovered in late 2022, maybe even mid-2022, while AMR was still the winner, and County Fire was still losing, County Fire secretly ordered thirty five ambulances, worth $3.6 million,” claimed Mr. Caldwell. “They bought the ambulances, and we think they bought the ambulances because they were completely sure they were winning.”

Santa Barbara County verified to the News-Press that they did in fact place a request to purchase the vehicles, way back in November 2021, when AMR had the contract.

“If they didn’t place the order they’d be put back on the bottom of the list (to purchase ambulances) and it would be an additional two years to be able to purchase ambulances again,” said Ms. Buttitta. To account for the long wait time, they requested to buy them years ago so they could prove they would be able to handle the job with their own fleet.

“If the vehicles ultimately did not go into use by fire, because there is such a shortage for others to receive ambulances, the ambulances could have been resold,” said Ms. Buttitta. She also explained how they have recently been resold for higher prices because of the shortage. The pictured 35 unlabeled vehicles are a result of this preparation to resale.

This story is not yet complete, and more information is sure to come about in the coming months.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com