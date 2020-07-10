Explore Ecology gets grant from SoCalGas

Explore Ecology has received an Environmental Champions Grant from SoCalGas.

The grant will support the Santa Barbara nonprofit’s efforts to reduce the organic waste stream at two local schools. Explore Ecology is doing this by installing large-scale vermicompost (worm) bins.

According to a news release, Explore Ecology’s School Gardens Program manages six large-capacity vermicomposting bins in six schools within the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

At those schools, the program collects 30 gallons of food waste to add to each of the school’s vermicompost bins each week.

The new bins will help the efforts.

Explore Ecology Executive Director Lindsay Johnson noted the nonprofit’s program serves more than 14,000 students at 36 elementary schools and two junior high schools. “This grant will help us compost more organic waste and also support our work of educating students and their families about composting and food waste. Thank you, SoCalGas!”