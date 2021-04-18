Explore Ecology preps for Earth Day

Explore Ecology is celebrating Earth Day this year with events varying from workshops to a beach cleanup and a special reopening of the local nonprofit’s store.

The organization will kick off its celebrations with a reopening of the Art From Scrap Creative Reuse Store from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The store had been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at 302 East Cota St. in Santa Barbara, the store keeps thousands of pounds of material from ending up in landfills by repurposing them for art projects.

On Thursday, the actual date of Earth Day, Explore Ecology educators will teach a Flows to the Ocean Watershed workshop in a virtual event. The workshop will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will teach viewers about water quality, the effects of debris on aquatic systems and explore solutions to ocean pollution. Members of the UCSB Blue Water Task Force will show how they perform water testing at Arroyo Burro Beach. To view the event, visit sbearthday.org.

To wrap up Earth Day celebrations, Explore Ecology will host an East Beach cleanup event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Residents are invited to join the effort to prevent ocean pollution. Participants will receive a free Explore Ecology Cleanup Kit while supplies last. The kits contain reusable gloves, hand sanitizer and clean-up instructions.

The Earth Day cleanup is one of 10 community cleanups that will be held throughout the county from April to June on Fridays. Each cleanup runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Upcoming cleanups will meet April 30 at the East Side Public Library April 30, May 7 at the Montecito branch library and May 14 at Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden.

“I’m so excited about our litter cleanup events and the cleanup kits we’ll be giving out to the community for free,” Lydia Ballantine, watershed resource center manager, said in a statement. “After spending all year teaching students about ocean trash and how easy it is for trash on our streets to end up in storm drains and then the ocean, I am constantly aware of all the litter I see while out hiking, walking my dog, or even driving on the highway. The more hands we can get involved in picking up even a couple of pieces of trash, the fewer pieces of garbage will end up in the ocean and be mistaken for fish food or end up tangled in some creature’s fins.”

