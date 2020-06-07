Exploring parking lots

News-Press photojournalist spies everything from view of clock tower to a hidden garden

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The top level of Lot No. 7 boasts a view of the County Courthouse clock tower.

Santa Barbara has experienced something positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free parking.

Here’s a hidden garden view on the top level of Lot No. 7.

That’s the case in the city of Santa Barbara lots. Normally they charge after 75 minutes, but that fee has been suspended during the pandemic.

The parking lots caught the eye of News-Press photojournalist Rafael Maldonado, who visited the Granada Garage at Anapamu and Anacapa streets. The ground floor was full of vehicles.

He discovered the six-level facility, also known as Lot No. 6, remains open 24 hours a day and has 16 new electric vehicle charging stations on its roof. That’s in addition to the four stations already on the ground floor.

Not all is paradise in the parking lots. Restrooms remain closed during the pandemic.

But the view’s great on the roof. Nearby, the photojournalist visited Lot No. 7 at Anacapa and Figueroa streets, where he found a view of the nearby County Courthouse clock tower.

He also looked down and photographed a treasure tucked away in all that pavement: a hidden garden view.

Lot No. 7 is among those with free parking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ground floor was packed on a recent day at the Granada Garage.

During the pandemic, restrooms are closed at the Granada Garage and other city lots.

Sixteen new electric vehicle charging stations are on the top level of the Granada garage.

The Granada Garage, aka Lot. No. 6, remains open 24 hours a day.

