Home Local Exploring Solvang
Local

Exploring Solvang

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Bicyclists and pedestrians go down Alisal Road in Solvang. The weather was mild Thursday in the Santa Ynez Valley, where the National Weather Service reported a high of 66. The weather service expects things to warm a bit in the valley with highs in the low 70s today and Saturday under sunny skies.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More