Extremists use BLM for radical agenda

Derek and Barbara Hanley

“Black Lives Matter” started as a protest against members of the police, centered on the killing of George Floyd in police custody. As it gained attention and momentum, it was hijacked by black and white extremists to fund and pursue a much more radical, national agenda. For evidence, we must take careful notice of the words of the most powerful people who are now leading the charge.

A prominent leader of the “Black Lives Matter” organization is Greater New York area president, Hawk Newsome. In an interview, he gave this description of the objectives of the BLM organization. “If the U.S. does not give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.” He added, “Violence is sometimes necessary.” He went on: “I want black liberation and black sovereignty, by any means necessary”.

We cannot ignore his words. “Sovereignty” is: “The, attainment of supreme power or authority” or, “Supreme and independent power or authority in government as possessed or claimed by a state or community.”

Then the powerful voice of black billionaire, Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), advocates that non-black Americans pay $14 trillion to 44 million black Americans in reparations for slavery and years of racism.

$14 trillion would amount to a total of $350,000 per black American. The money would be collected in federal income taxes for 30 years, from non-black, taxpayers. Many millions of immigrants of all races and ethnicities from the 20th century and their now-adult children had no connections with slavery, nor do they consider they have benefited from it.

As politicians around the country cave-in to coercion, BLM demands grow. The BLM leader in Philadelphia, YahNe’ Ndgo, is demanding complete defunding of the police and defunding of American military presence overseas.

The Black Caucus in the California Assembly had two bills passed with a vote of 50 to 5 on June 11. The first, is to bring back affirmative action in education and jobs. The second is to convene a task force led by the California University Board of Trustees to determine the terms of reparations to black Americans. The Congressional Black Caucus is preparing a reparations bill to go before the House and Senate.

The stakes are rising. If a civil conflict occurs, it will not be a war of opposing military armies. This will be a conflict of opposing beliefs, opposing cultures, opposing racial groups, opposing age groups and opposing definitions of civil rights. This will be a war of propaganda and coercion, demonstrations, riots, anarchy, violence and destruction in the streets.

This is not only a black American movement. White Americans are active participants in achieving the goals for transformation of American society. The actions for dismantling American society, start with defunding or dissolution of police forces. But their objectives go much further. The greater aim is the formation of a socialist state in America, achieved through social disorder that will lead, eventually, to an authoritarian socialist regime.

Think about socialist dictatorships in Venezuela, in Cuba. Think about China, a Communist Party dictatorship, where 1.2 billion people are under constant observation and control by the central government that uses social media, facial recognition and a nationwide social credits system, to determine an individual’s standing and future prospects, controlled by their level of obedience to the government.

There is a silent majority of all ethnic and racial groups in America, who do not want a breakdown of society. Nor a greater collapse in the economy than is already occurring. Nor dissolution of local police departments, the last line of defense against anarchy. Nor defunding of the military. Nor social divisiveness pitting neighbor against neighbor. Nor violence, destruction and death in the streets. Nor growing militancy exemplified by armed militias appearing on streets. Nor the imposition of radical socialism.

It is time for all of us to make our voices heard to make elected officials stand up for our interests and protect the nation from descending into conflict and chaos.

The writers live in Santa Barbara.